Akshay Kumar congratulates the cast of Soorarai Pottru for their award

The cast of “Soorarai Pottru” has been congratulated by Akshay Kumar. Who is preparing for his new movie “Raksha Bandhan,” for taking home the top prize at the 68th National Awards. In Delhi, the ceremony took place on a Friday afternoon.

Suriya and Ajay Devgn, who won for “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior” and “Aparrna Balamurali,” respectively, split the Best Actor prize. The Best Feature Film award went to the movie “Soorarai Pottru.”

Akshay, who is remaking the film in Hindi, took to Twitter and wrote, “Over the moon to see #SooraraiPottru win the top honours at the National Awards. Heartfelt congratulations my brother @Suriya_offl, #AparrnaBalamurali and my director #SudhaKongara. Humbled to be working in the Hindi adaptation of such an iconic film 🙏🏻.”

Advertisement Over the moon to see #SooraraiPottru win the top honours at the National Awards. Heartfelt congratulations my brother @Suriya_offl, #AparrnaBalamurali and my director #SudhaKongara. Humbled to be working in the Hindi adaptation of such an iconic film 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 22, 2022

Akshay Kumar was recently welcomed to the project by Suriya. Suriya’s debut Bollywood film as a producer will be the Hindi remake. He will reportedly make a cameo appearance in Akshay’s movie, according to another report. The Hindi version will also be directed by Sudha Kongara, the director of “Soorarai Pottru.”

Earlier today, R Madhavan also wished Suriya and Ajay Devgn for their awards. Suriya recently made a cameo in his film ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’. He wrote, “@Suriya_offl THATS MY BRO… CONGRATULATIONS ON THE NATIONAL AWARD for #Sooraraipottru… Heart swells with pride bro ..” For Ajay, he wrote, “@ajaydevgn Congratulations on the much deserved National award sir .. so so happy for you . Aweosmeeeee.”