Akshay Kumar looks uber-cool in his new post featured in the rain

Thanks to the rain gods and a postponed shoot, Akshay Kumar has been able to find some time in between his hectic schedule to spend time with his family.

Sharing an image of him waiting at a station in York in England, Akshay said, “When the rains set in, shooting is cancelled, so family here I come. #YorkToLondon.”

In the photo, the actor is wearing a jacket, track pants with a cap and a bag.

Akshay Kumar leads a very hectic life. The superstar has already had two significant releases this year, and there are still a number more movies in the pipeline. The actor is also engaged in other forthcoming projects.



See the image here:

While the majority of Kumar’s Instagram postings are about his upcoming films, he occasionally surprises us with some nuggets that his admirers adore. As an illustration, consider this video that he posted in honour of World Laughter Day. He is seen in the video brushing his teeth to the beat of Ben E. King’s Stand By Me while trying to control his laughter.

In terms of his professional life, He will next be seen opposite Bhumi Pednekar in Raksha Bandhan. The movie will debut on August 11 in theatres. Ram Setu, Selfiee, OMG 2, and the untitled Soorarai Pottru remake are a few of his other planned projects. His most recent movie, Prithviraj, starred Sonu Sood, Manushi Chhillar, and Sanjay Dutt.