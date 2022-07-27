Advertisement
Akshay Kumar ‘Raksha Bandhan’ is 9th release on Independence Day

Articles
  • Akshay Kumar made his acting debut in 1991 with Saugandh.
  • He completed 31 years in Bollywood in 2022.
  • Eight of his films grossed Rs 700 crore this weekend.
Akshay Kumar made his acting debut in 1991 with Saugandh after a small role in Mahesh Bhatt’s Aaj (1987). He completed 31 years in Bollywood in 2022. Akshay has had 8 releases during Independence Day weekend in the past 31 years and is preparing for his 9th with Raksha Bandhan. The actor has had many hits throughout the Republic Day and Independence Day weekends and hopes to continue with Raksha Bandhan.

This is Khiladi’s third August 11 release, after Dhadkan (2001) and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017). This weekend, eight Akshay flicks grossed Rs 700 crore. With Raksha Bandhan, he’ll aim to pass Rs 800 crore around Independence Day weekend and touch Rs 1000 crore with his following movie in the same period in the next two years, attempting to clock Rs 1000 crore with 10 flicks.

The same day, Akshay Kumar collaborated with Bhumi Pednekar and Zee Studios on Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Mission Mangal, Gold, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Rustom, Brothers, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Doobara, and Dhadkan are among his eight films. Once Akshay returns to India after wrapping the Jaswant Singh Gill biopic, the Raksha Bandhan box office campaign begins in the first week of August.

In addition to Independence Day, Raksha Bandhan, Parsi New Year, and Janmashtami fall during the film’s premiere week. Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha opens the same day. Pinkvilla will update you on these Independence Day releases.

