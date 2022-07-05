Akshay Kumar says, ‘I am very happy making films’

Kumar is an Indian-born, naturalized Canadian actor and film producer.

In over 30 years of acting, Kumar has appeared in some 100 films.

“Raksha Bandhan,” the film directed by Aanand L. Rai, was his most recent endeavour.

Akshay Kumar has ruled out a political career, stating that he is “quite content” in the film industry. Akshay Kumar spoke at the book launch of Hindujas and Bollywood, held on Sunday evening at the Institute of Directors in downtown London’s Pall Mall. When asked about entering politics, the actor responded that he does his part through film. “Raksha Bandhan,” the film directed by Aanand L. Rai that confronts dowry, was his most recent endeavour.

He said, “I am very happy making films… As an actor, I do whatever possible to take up social issues. I have produced 150 films, the one nearest to my heart is Raksha Bandhan.”

“I produce commercial films, sometimes with social issues. I produce three-four films a year.”

“In all these films we have financed and distributed, we have never lost money because we work hard to earn money.” said G P Hinduja.

“As we celebrate 75 years of India’s independence today, we also celebrate the contributions made by the Indian diaspora.”

