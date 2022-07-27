Advertisement
Alia Bhatt asks why career should be changed being mother

  • Alia Bhatt is an Indian actress.
  • Alia asked in a new interview why having a family or a child should affect her career.
  • She said, “Everything a woman does is put in headlines. Whether she has decided to become a mother.”
Alia Bhatt is an Indian actress. She was born on March 15, 1993, in India. She did not look back and went on to star in a number of great films, including the drama film Kapoor and Sons (2016).

Alia Bhatt, an actor, has asked why her life should change just because she is young and pregnant. Alia asked in a new interview why having a family or a child should affect her career. She said that everything women do gets them into the headlines, whether it’s having a baby, dating someone new, going to a cricket game, or going on vacation.

In an interview, She said, “Everything a woman does is put in headlines. Whether she has decided to become a mother, she is dating somebody new, she is going for a cricket match or on a holiday. For some reason, the eyeballs are always on women’s choices. What I consciously want to do is follow my heart and go with my instinct and gut. That’s exactly what I have done through my professional and personal life and things have worked out beautifully.”

