Alia Bhatt shares unreleased photo from her wedding celebrations

The actress Alia Bhatt tweeted an unreleased photo from her wedding celebration as she prepares for the release of her movie “Darlings.” In April of this year, the actress wed Ranbir Kapoor, the love of her life. In a private ceremony attended by close friends and family, the couple exchanged vows.

On Friday, the soon-to-be mother Alia shared a photo from the celebration with her girl squad on her Instagram story. She sent birthday wishes to one of her friends. Alia looked really stunning in her blingy attire. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Happiest birthday to the coolest but warmest human being ever.” Have a look:

In the meantime, Alia posted on her account images from her and Ranbir’s romantic wedding. She had attached several images and a touching text. A part of her note read, “With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special.”

The couple is prepared to give birth to their first child this year. The announcement was made lately, and it quickly went viral online.

On the professional front, “Brahmastra” will feature Alia and Ranbir. Mouni Roy and Amitabh Bachchan are also featured in the movie.