Alia Bhatt shares unreleased photo from her wedding celebrations

Alia Bhatt promotes ‘Darlings’ with classy look
Alia Bhatt is getting ready for her next movie, "Darlings," which will...
The actress Alia Bhatt tweeted an unreleased photo from her wedding celebration as she prepares for the release of her movie “Darlings.” In April of this year, the actress wed Ranbir Kapoor, the love of her life. In a private ceremony attended by close friends and family, the couple exchanged vows.
In the meantime, Alia posted on her account images from her and Ranbir’s romantic wedding. She had attached several images and a touching text. A part of her note read, “With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special.”
