Alia Bhatt spoke in support of Ranveer Singh as he was being trolled

Ranveer Singh was most recently seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, stripped off for Paper magazine, and the pictures quickly gained popularity online.

The actor received both acclaim and mockery for his audacious decision.

But his co-star and close friend Alia Bhatt has also been there for him.

“I don’t like anything negative said about my favorite co-star Ranveer Singh. Toh main yeh question ko bardasht bhi nahi kar sakti (So I cannot tolerate this question). I love him. He’s our favourite and he has given us so much in the movies. We should only give him love,” Bhatt said at the trailer of her upcoming movie Darlings on Monday. In the photoshoot for Paper magazine, Ranveer Singh went nude and paid an ode to Burt Reynolds’ 1972 shoot for a magazine.

In Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh and her previously collaborated. The movie, directed by Zoya Akhtar, came out in 2019. The stars will return for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, directed by Karan Johar.

Darlings, Bhatt’s debut film, is a dark comedy that follows a mother-daughter team as they struggle to fit in in Mumbai. They find courage and love in unlikely places while overcoming all odds. The movie is filmmaker Jasmeet K Reen’s first full-length feature, and it is produced by Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Gaurav Verma. Vishal Bhardwaj and Gulzar, two absolute masters of music, are also represented in Darlings.

Netflix will release Darlings on August 5.