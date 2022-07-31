Amitabh Bachchan teasing Aamir Khan about his perfectionism

The show Kaun Banega Crorepati is getting more and more popular by leaps and bounds.

The Amitabh Bachchan-hosted game show is back for its 14th season.

The actor will talk about his upcoming movie, Laal Singh Chaddha.

Advertisement

The show Kaun Banega Crorepati is getting more and more popular by leaps and bounds. The Amitabh Bachchan-hosted game show is back for its 14th season, and it looks like some of the show’s features have been updated as well. Like every other season, this one will also have a number of famous people on it. One of the first guests will be Aamir Khan, who will appear on Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’s Independence Day special. During the show, the actor will talk about his upcoming movie, Laal Singh Chaddha.

A recent promo with Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan is getting a lot of attention on social media because it shows how well the two Thugs of Hindostan stars get along. In the teaser for the next episode, Amitabh Bachchan puts Aamir Khan on the spot by asking him questions about a video. After the host shows the video, Aamir requests him to replay it and we can see the actor getting down from his hot seat and walking towards the screen, as he intently stares at it to understand it. Just then, Amitabh trolls him by saying, “Jab tak perfection nahi hoga, tab tak inko tassali nahi milegi.” (He won’t be happy until there is nothing better.) I don’t know if he says this because he worked with the PK star or not.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Bollywood Hungama🎥 (@realbollywoodhungama)

Advertisement

On the other hand, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan play the main roles in the movie Laal Singh Chaddha. Naga Chaitanya, a big star in the South, makes his B-town debut in a key role. The movie is a remake of the American drama Forrest Gump. It was directed by Advait Chandan. It will come out on August 11, the same day as Raksha Bandhan, which stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar.