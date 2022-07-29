Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda have started promoting Liger

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda took a local train in Mumbai.

The movie is expected to be released out in theatres on August 25.

Ananya posted a few photos from their train ride on Instagram.

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda took a local train in Mumbai to get to a place where they could promote their upcoming movie, Liger.

The movie will come out in theatres on August 25. It was made by Puri Jagannadh. On Friday, the movie about sports got a new song called “Waat Laga Denge.”

Ananya posted a few photos from their train ride on Instagram and wrote, “#LIGER promotions are “on track,” let’s go boyzzzzzz.” In the first picture, Ananya is sitting on a train seat, and Vijay is lying next to her with his head on her lap. Ananya is wearing a yellow crop top and jeans, and Vijay Deverakonda is wearing a black t-shirt that says “Waat Laga Denge” He wore it with jeans and slip-on shoes.

Ananya also shared a few pictures of herself by herself, taken while she was posing in the train. On Instagram, a paparazzi account also posted a video of her and Vijay talking on the train. Some people didn’t think it was cool that the actors took a “empty” local train. A sarcastic Instagram user wrote, “It’s really hard to travel in an empty local.” “Empty local = not a local,” said someone else. One more said, “Look, they’re travelling on an empty train.” “Guys, take a ride on the Central line local one day,” said another comment.

On Thursday, Vijay and Ananya were on the fourth episode of season 7 of Koffee With Karan. Vijay said on the show, when he talked about his life and how it was different from that of star kids, “It’s not easy to get in when you’re like an outsider and have no way to get into the industry. It makes it much more difficult to feel alone. I had never blamed or disliked someone because they were born to a wealthy father… It’s not Ananya Panday’s or any other star child’s fault that their parents are actors “.

He also said, “Being born a star kid has its perks, but I wouldn’t change anything about my life. I’m very thankful for all the insults, hard times, and problems I’ve had to deal with in my life.”

