Ananya Panday revealed her true inspiration is Alia Bhatt 

Ananya Panday praised Alia Bhatt and Oscar-winner Natalie Portman.

Ananya Panday spoke about the actors that influence her in a new interview.

Ananya also said she had started following Telugu actor Allu Arjun.

Advertisement

In a recent interview, Ananya Panday mentioned that Alia Bhatt was a source of inspiration for her. Ananya made her debut in the acting world with the film Student of the Year 2, which was released in 2019, whereas Alia had her acting debut with the film Student of the Year, which was released in 2012. Ananya stated that she was always excited about the work that she did. Ananya also mentioned that she is “a massive Alia Bhatt fan” in her interview.

Ananya mentioned that one of the ways she was expanding her knowledge of film was by viewing “some of the stuff that the greats have created.” The actor has stated that over the course of the past two years, she has started to watch films from all over the world and has “enjoyed some of the titles in Indian regional cinema.” When questioned about the “greats” who have had an impact on her, Ananya mentioned Alia Bhatt, Allu Arjun, and Natalie Portman as three of them.

“I have been a massive Alia Bhatt fan all along. I am vocal about it. I love her work and I love her spirit. I am always looking forward to her work. There’s so much she packs in, with so much nuance and novelty and she has some amazing pieces of work to her credit,” added Ananya.

Ananya mentioned Allu and Natalie as she was talking about how every day she makes it a priority to see something new and allow herself to be inspired by it. She referred to him as the “coolest” in the group. “Allu Arjun is another actor whose work I’ve recently begun to watch, and I have to say that I think he is the most interesting human being who has ever lived. I make it a point to learn something new every day, and I try to find some kind of motivation in whatever I see. Like, I watched Closer, and I thought Natalie Portman did an amazing job. She was fantastic in her performance as that character. According to Ananya, the goal is to find new sources of motivation on a daily basis during the entire year.

Ananya, who was most recently seen in Shakun Batra’s film Gehraiyaan, will soon be featured in the next film Liger alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone. Puri Jagannadh is the director of the film, and he is joined in the cast by the Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda. Liger is scheduled to be released in theatres on August 26 in the languages of Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. In addition, Ananya will be starring alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the upcoming film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, which is anticipated to be released in the year 2023.

Advertisement Also Read Ananya Panday treats fans with sun-kissed ‘sneaky selfies’ during a look test Ananya Panday was last seen in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan with Deepika Padukone...