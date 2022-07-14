Anupam Kher reacts to the infamous National Emblem controversy

The long-running debate over the National Emblem at the new Parliament building has prompted veteran actor Anupam Kher to respond.

Kher is known for sharing his ideas on social media quite frequently.

This time he posted a video from Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya on social media.

Sharing the video with fans, Kher wrote in Hindi, “अरे भाई! शेर के दांत होंगे तो दिखाएगा ही! आख़िरकार स्वतंत्र भारत का शेर है। ज़रूरत पड़ी तो काट भी सकता है! जय हिंद! 🙏🇮🇳🙏 Video shot at #PrimeMinistersSangrahlaya (If the lion has teeth, it will, of course, show them. This is, after all, the lion of independent India. If needed, the lion will bite, too).” Have a look:

Recently, the National Emblem, which is cast on the roof of the new Parliament, was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. When the initial image surfaced, it sparked controversy on social media since it depicted the lions in an aggressive manner when the first images showed them in an elegant manner.

Earlier, Vivek Agnihotri also reacted to the same and supported the new emblem. He tweeted, “The new #NationalEmblem at the #CentralVista has proved one thing that #UrbanNaxals can be fooled just by changing the angle. Specially the LOW angle. #UrbanNaxals want a silent lion without teeth. So that they can use it as a pet.”