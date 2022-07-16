Anushka Sharma and Virat Kolhi spotted in London by fans

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli went to see American vocalist Krishna Das perform in London.

Someone posted images of the couple talking to a fan during the event on Instagram.

Additionally, they also posed for a photo with a fan.

Anushka and Virat were seated together at the occasion in one of the pictures. They conversed with someone sitting next to them. A woman was also observed observing their exchange. On July 14 and 15, the festival was held in London’s Union Chapel.

Another image shows Anushka and Virat Kohli grinning while posing with a fan for the camera. Anushka and Virat both chose casual attire for the occasion. Virat chose a full-sleeve white T-shirt and slacks, while Anushka wore a cream-colored top and jeans.

Anushka and Virat could also be seen strolling through the streets of London with their daughter Vamika in a number of photos and videos uploaded to Instagram. In a picture, Anushka may be seen standing behind Virat as he pushes a stroller. The Indian cricket team, which is playing a series against England, has been in the UK for some time.

Another image shows Virat talking to someone while Anushka followed them. Anushka sported a bowl hat, sneakers, and a colourful blouse with jeans. She also had a fanny pack on her. Virat chose a black T-shirt, a pair of grey jeans, and white sneakers. The family was also captured in a videotape taking a stroll.

Anushka’s next film appearance will be in Prosit Roy’s Chakda Xpress. Based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, the movie is a sports biography. It will only be available on Netflix to stream.