Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kolhi spotted in London by fans

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kolhi spotted in London by fans

Articles
Advertisement
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kolhi spotted in London by fans

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kolhi spotted in London by fans

Advertisement
  • Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli went to see American vocalist Krishna Das perform in London.
  • Someone posted images of the couple talking to a fan during the event on Instagram.
  • Additionally, they also posed for a photo with a fan.
Advertisement

Anushka Sharma, an actress, and Virat Kohli, a cricketer, went to see American vocalist Krishna Das perform in London. Someone posted images of the couple talking to a fan during the event on Instagram. Additionally, they also posed for a photo with a fan.

Anushka and Virat were seated together at the occasion in one of the pictures. They conversed with someone sitting next to them. A woman was also observed observing their exchange. On July 14 and 15, the festival was held in London’s Union Chapel.

Also Read

Anushka Sharma revealed how much she cherished ‘being normal’ with Virat Kohli
Anushka Sharma revealed how much she cherished ‘being normal’ with Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma is one of the most successful Indian actresses, with a...

Another image shows Anushka and Virat Kohli grinning while posing with a fan for the camera. Anushka and Virat both chose casual attire for the occasion. Virat chose a full-sleeve white T-shirt and slacks, while Anushka wore a cream-colored top and jeans.

Anushka and Virat could also be seen strolling through the streets of London with their daughter Vamika in a number of photos and videos uploaded to Instagram. In a picture, Anushka may be seen standing behind Virat as he pushes a stroller. The Indian cricket team, which is playing a series against England, has been in the UK for some time.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Virushka and Vamika🤍 (@virushkax.vamika) 

Another image shows Virat talking to someone while Anushka followed them. Anushka sported a bowl hat, sneakers, and a colourful blouse with jeans. She also had a fanny pack on her. Virat chose a black T-shirt, a pair of grey jeans, and white sneakers. The family was also captured in a videotape taking a stroll.

Also Read

Anushka Sharma shares glimpse of her ‘healthy treats in the park
Anushka Sharma shares glimpse of her ‘healthy treats in the park

Anushka Sharma is one of the most successful Indian actresses with a career...

Anushka’s next film appearance will be in Prosit Roy’s Chakda Xpress. Based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, the movie is a sports biography. It will only be available on Netflix to stream.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story