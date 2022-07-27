Arjun Kapoor on sporting tattoos for Ek Villain Returns

Arjun Kapoor already has three tattoos, and thanks to Ek Villain Returns, he will soon get a fourth one.

Arjun says, “For me, tattoos are a form of expression and I love it!

Arjun tells that he is back with the person he loves. Advertisement

Arjun Kapoor already has three tattoos, and thanks to Ek Villain Returns, he will soon get a fourth one. Arjun tells body a that he is back with the person he loves.

Arjun Kapoor already has three tattoos, and thanks to Ek Villain Returns, he will soon get a fourth one. Arjun says that Mohit Suri’s idea for his character in the movie has helped him get back into body art, which he used to love. On-screen, he will have several tattoos, including a big one on his right arm.

Arjun says, “For me, tattoos are a form of expression and I love it! It’s cool, sexy, beautiful and I dig it. I have always wanted to sport tattoos in my films and it is not a secret that I love tattoos deeply. For me, they are always personal. I’m always hunting for cool designs and talking to people about what my next one will be.”

He also says, “So, Ek Villain 2 was an amazing project for me because I got to sport such insane tattoos that define my character and personality in the film. Getting inked holds a different meaning for everyone, for me it was always about imprinting a part of your soul onto your body.”

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Advertisement

In real life, Arjun has three tattoos on his body. His first tattoo was the word “Maa” to show how much he loved his late mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor. His second tattoo was the Latin phrase “Per Ardua Ad Astra,” which means “From trouble to the stars.” On his third wrist tattoo, he got the letter “A” and an ace mark. This is written for Anshula, his sister.

Arjun says, “With this film, I can safely say that I have been reunited with my love for body art and I thank Mohit Suri for covering me with tattoos that I will cherish forever. I already have 3 tattoos. Time to maybe get 1 more.”

This year, Arjun has an interesting mix of movies that will show him in many different types of roles. Arjun can also be seen in Aasman Bhardwaj’s Kuttey and Ajay Bahl’s The Ladykiller, in addition to Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns. Advertisement