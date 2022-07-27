Arjun Kapoor on sporting tattoos for Ek Villain Returns

Arjun Kapoor reacted to Ranveer Singh bold photoshoot
Arjun Kapoor already has three tattoos, and thanks to Ek Villain Returns, he will soon get a fourth one. Arjun tells body a that he is back with the person he loves.
Arjun Kapoor already has three tattoos, and thanks to Ek Villain Returns, he will soon get a fourth one. Arjun says that Mohit Suri’s idea for his character in the movie has helped him get back into body art, which he used to love. On-screen, he will have several tattoos, including a big one on his right arm.
Arjun says, “For me, tattoos are a form of expression and I love it! It’s cool, sexy, beautiful and I dig it. I have always wanted to sport tattoos in my films and it is not a secret that I love tattoos deeply. For me, they are always personal. I’m always hunting for cool designs and talking to people about what my next one will be.”
This year, Arjun has an interesting mix of movies that will show him in many different types of roles. Arjun can also be seen in Aasman Bhardwaj’s Kuttey and Ajay Bahl’s The Ladykiller, in addition to Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns.
