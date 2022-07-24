Arjun Kapoor told paparazzi to move from middle of the road, ‘We don’t own this road’

Arjun Kapoor treats fans with selfies at airport as he returns from Ek Villain Returns promotions
John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria star in Ek...
Arjun Kapoor is an Indian actor working in Hindi films. A member of the Surinder Kapoor family, he made his acting debut with the superhit romance Ishaqzaade.
A paparazzo account published a video of Kapoor requesting that the paparazzi clear the road for traffic.
In the video, Arjun tells, “Andar aa jayiye. Humari road nahi hai yeh. Aap log yeh karte ho aur naam humara kharab hota hai, yeh sab matt kiya karo. Aap log aise aate ho kisi ko lag jayegi (This is not our road. You guys do such things and people blame us for blocking the roads. Don’t do these things. You guys do such things, someone will get hurt).”
Take a look at the video:
Advertisement
AdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.