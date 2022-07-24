Advertisement
Edition: English
Arjun Kapoor told paparazzi to move from middle of the road, ‘We don’t own this road’

  • Arjun is an Indian actor working in Hindi films.
  • Arjun requested that the paparazzi clear the road for traffic.
  • In the video, Arjun tells, ‘Andar aa jayiye’.
Arjun Kapoor is an Indian actor working in Hindi films. A member of the Surinder Kapoor family, he made his acting debut with the superhit romance Ishaqzaade.

A paparazzo account published a video of Kapoor requesting that the paparazzi clear the road for traffic.

In the video, Arjun tells, “Andar aa jayiye. Humari road nahi hai yeh. Aap log yeh karte ho aur naam humara kharab hota hai, yeh sab matt kiya karo. Aap log aise aate ho kisi ko lag jayegi (This is not our road. You guys do such things and people blame us for blocking the roads. Don’t do these things. You guys do such things, someone will get hurt).”

Take a look at the video:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

