Ayan Mukerji clarified rumors about Deepika and Shahrukh in Brahmastra

Deepika Padukone to play Parvati in Brahmastra 2
Deepika Padukone is set to play the role of Parvati, which means...
One of the most eagerly anticipated movies of the year is “Brahmastra” by Ayan Mukerji. The director recently addressed the rumours of Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan’s alleged cameos in the movie while he is busy marketing it.
Additionally, Ayan Mukerji made it clear that “Brahmastra” isn’t really about Lord Shiva. In it, Ranbir’s character is just referred to as Shiva. The director further stated that the deity is also his greatest idol in real life and that he has infused this movie and Ranbir’s role with a great deal of inspiration in his own unique way. Therefore, Parvati plays no part in Parts One, Two, or Three. As stated in the movie’s dialogue, Isha is essentially Shiva’s Parvati in this trilogy, according to Ayan.
According to numerous rumours, Shah Rukh Khan would play a scientist in the film while Deepika will portray Parvati.
Catch all the Bollywood News, Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Films News, Gossip News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.