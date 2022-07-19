Advertisement
Ayan Mukerji clarified rumors about Deepika and Shahrukh in Brahmastra

Articles
  • The director recently addressed the rumours of Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan’s alleged cameos in the movie while he is busy marketing it.
  • Ayan admitted that he knows nothing at all about this.
  • The director continued, saying that he would consider it as a proposition for part two.
One of the most eagerly anticipated movies of the year is “Brahmastra” by Ayan Mukerji. The director recently addressed the rumours of Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan’s alleged cameos in the movie while he is busy marketing it.

Ayan admitted that he knows nothing at all about this. The director continued, saying that he would consider it as a proposition for part two. Maybe he may convince them to join him for “Brahmastra’s” upcoming chapter.

Additionally, Ayan Mukerji made it clear that “Brahmastra” isn’t really about Lord Shiva. In it, Ranbir’s character is just referred to as Shiva. The director further stated that the deity is also his greatest idol in real life and that he has infused this movie and Ranbir’s role with a great deal of inspiration in his own unique way. Therefore, Parvati plays no part in Parts One, Two, or Three. As stated in the movie’s dialogue, Isha is essentially Shiva’s Parvati in this trilogy, according to Ayan.

According to numerous rumours, Shah Rukh Khan would play a scientist in the film while Deepika will portray Parvati.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt play the key characters in “Brahmastra.” Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy all play significant parts in it as well. On September 9, 2022, it is expected to be released in theatres.

