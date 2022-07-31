Ayan Mukerji to unveil Brahmastra’s second song Deva Deva soon

Ayan expressed their gratitude for the response to Ranbir and Alia’s Kesariya.

Ayan Mukerji took to his social media handles and thanked everyone.

Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva is one of the most-anticipated movies of the year. It stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy, and Amitabh Bachchan. It is supposed to be the first in a planned trilogy that will be part of a movie universe called “Astraverse.” The romantic song Kesariya from the movie was finally released a few days ago by the people who made it, and it went viral right away. Amitabh Bhattacharya wrote the words to the song Kesariya. Pritam wrote the music, and Arijit Singh sang it.

Now, Ayan said that they were glad that people liked Kesariya with Ranbir and Alia, and they also said that the second song from Brahmastra, Deva Deva, will be released soon. Ayan Mukerji went on Twitter and Facebook to thank everyone for how well Kesariya was received. He wrote a letter that said: “We put Kesariya in the world two weeks ago. I’m sending out a lot of thanks, excitement, and happiness for the song… A new week starts, and we’re ready to move on from Kesariya to our Next Song drop this week… I feel… If Kesariya is the Heart of Brahmstra, then this next song is the Soul. Here’s to a good Sunday, more love for Kesariya, and good vibes for what Brahmstra has in store! #kesariya #devadeva.”

Part One of Brahmastra, called Shiva, is set to come out on September 9 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures are paying for the movie. Brahmstra was announced in July 2014, but filming didn’t start for several years. Scenes have been shot in Bulgaria, London, New York, Edinburgh, and Varanasi, among other places. It is one of the most ambitious and expensive movies Bollywood has ever made.