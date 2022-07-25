Ayushmann Khurrana shares great family photo from vacation

Ayushmann Khurrana is an Indian actor.

Ayushmann has shared an adorable family photo.

He wrote, “Back in the bay. But mentally still on a vacay.”

Advertisement

Ayushmann Khurrana is an Indian actor, singer, and television host who works in Hindi films. Known for his portrayals of ordinary men often battling social norms, he has been the recipient of several awards.

Ayushmann has shared an adorable family photo during his extended holiday with his wife Tahira Kashyap and children Virajveer and Varushka.

Ayushmann wrote, “Back in the bay. But mentally still on a vacay.”

Take a look!

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) Advertisement

The photo is being liked by fans and has more than 167,530 likes this far. The fans praised her beauty with lots of heart emojis and sweet comments in the comments section.