Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ayushmann Khurrana shares great family photo from vacation

Ayushmann Khurrana shares great family photo from vacation

Articles
Advertisement
Ayushmann Khurrana shares great family photo from vacation

Ayushmann Khurrana shares great family photo from vacation

Advertisement
  • Ayushmann Khurrana is an Indian actor.
  • Ayushmann has shared an adorable family photo.
  • He wrote, “Back in the bay. But mentally still on a vacay.”
Advertisement

Ayushmann Khurrana is an Indian actor, singer, and television host who works in Hindi films. Known for his portrayals of ordinary men often battling social norms, he has been the recipient of several awards.

Ayushmann has shared an adorable family photo during his extended holiday with his wife Tahira Kashyap and children Virajveer and Varushka.

Ayushmann wrote, “Back in the bay. But mentally still on a vacay.”

Take a look!

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

Advertisement

The photo is being liked by fans and has more than 167,530 likes this far. The fans praised her beauty with lots of heart emojis and sweet comments in the comments section.

Also Read

Ayushmann Khurrana posts buck moon photo from his Europe vacation
Ayushmann Khurrana posts buck moon photo from his Europe vacation

Ayushmann Khurrana recently gained acclaim for his performance in Anek. He has...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story