Bigg Boss 16 has aqua theme as per these leaked photo

Salman Khan is the host of the 16th season of Bigg Boss, which is full of new surprises. When Bigg Boss 16 comes back to the big screen in the first week of October 2022, it will have a new theme.

The rumour mills say that this season’s celeb reality show will have a house with an aqua theme. A popular Bigg Boss fan account recently leaked pictures from the Bigg Boss 16 house and said that they were the first look at the aqua-themed house. There are a lot of blues and golds in the new house.

Check out the photos that got out and were posted on Bigg Boss’s fan page:

A report from ETimes says that Bigg Boss 16 will start airing at the end of September or the first week of October. The reality show is in the planning stage right now. After the reality show ends, Bigg Boss OTT will now happen in March or April 2023.

Bigg Boss OTT season 1 was won by Divya Agarwal, who is famous on social media and reality TV.

The people who are making Bigg Boss 16 are doing everything they can to get the biggest names in TV to be contestants. So far, there hasn’t been a public announcement.

