Edition: English
Birthday boy Dulquer Salmaan wished by Mrunal Thakur

Birthday boy Dulquer Salmaan wished by Mrunal Thakur

  • Mrunal Thakur is an Indian actress.
  • Today is Dulquer Salmaan’s 36th birthday.
  • Mrunal shared two photos with Dulquer.
Mrunal Thakur is an Indian actress who appears in Hindi and Marathi films and television shows. She made her acting debut in 2012.

Today is Dulquer Salmaan’s 36th birthday. He is a very handsome actor who has won the hearts of movie fans all over the world (Thursday). On the big day, fans from all over the world are sending Dulquer their best birthday wishes and blessings through social media.

Mrunal Thakur shared two photos with Dulquer and wrote, “My dear Dulquer, There are many letters exchanged between Sita and Ram but today on your birthday, I would like to pen down my thoughts as Mrunal! I’m not a great writer but I promise this is coming all the way from the bottom of my heart.”

“We met in Kashmir for the first time and that’s when I knew you’d be my macha! Our bond is rare, it has seen its ups and downs but we stuck together.”

“Thank you for helping me with my dialogues on set, thank you for taking care of me and thank you for finding Sita. I have discovered myself on this journey and you play a major role in it, I am a better human today and i’d like to give you credit for it.”

“Thank you thank you and thank you for being so kind and humble- you’re a rare one! Happy birthday fellow Leo! Love, Mrunal Thakur.”

