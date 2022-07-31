Bollywood films which are copied from Korean films

Did you realise that numerous popular Bollywood movies have been ripped off by popular Korean movies?

Did you realise that numerous popular Bollywood films have been ripped off by popular Korean movies? The fact that Bollywood enjoys ripoffs, remixes, and remakes is no longer a secret. Since Netflix’s K-drama series Squid Game became a huge sensation, there has been a Korean wave sweeping the entertainment industry. Therefore we thought people should be aware of how Korean content is being imitated.

The Outlaws (2009) into Radhe (2021)

Bollywood film Salman Khan’s Radhe is a parody of the Ma Dong-Seok and Yoon Kye-sang-starring 2017 crime action movie The Outlaws.

Do watch the first episode of The Outlaws if you want to watch a true action crime thriller.

Ode to My Father (2014) into Bharat (2019)

The newest Salman Khan film, “Bharat,” is an authorised remake of the South Korean classic “An Ode To My Father.”

Bharat made US$33 million at the international box office, but the reviewers weren’t impressed.

The fourth-highest grossing movie in South Korean history is Yoon Je-Ode Kyun’s to My Father. Therefore, it’s possible that’s what drew the B-town directors.

Montage (2013) into Teen (2016)

Officially remaking the 2013 South Korean film Montage is Ribhu Dasgupta’s mystery-thriller film from Bollywood.

Bollywood drama-thriller adaptation rights were acquired by producer Sujoy Ghosh, who also secured the services of legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Vidya Balan.

Despite positive reviews from both critics and viewers, the film’s Korean origins were overlooked.

Seven Days (2007) into Jazbaa (2015)

Kim Yun-jin plays the lawyer-mother Yoo Ji-Yeon in the original Korean murder thriller, and for this role, she won the Grand Bell Award for best actress.

However, the Indian adaptation with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and the same role failed horribly. On Rotten Tomatoes, Jazbaa only received a 38 percent approval rating.

I Saw The Devil (2010) into Ek Villain (2014)

The South Korean movie “I Saw The Devil” served as inspiration for Mohit Suri’s romantic thriller “Ek Villain.”

Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh played the main characters in a Bollywood movie.

While the Bollywood films give the thriller a romantic tarka, the original movie, which starred Choi Min Shik and is currently regarded as one of the best movies ever made, is said to be more violent.

God is better equipped to determine the precise quantity of Bollywood scams. If you have seen any of these Korean original movies, please share your opinion of the copied movies in the comments area below.