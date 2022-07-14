Bollywood Live: Todays Latest Bollywood Celebrity News & Gossip

Bollywood Live: Get the latest news and gossip from Bollywood, as well as news about Bollywood stars and movies.
Laal Singh Chadda song 'Tur Kalleyan' shot from Kashmir to Kanyakumari
The beautiful Indian places where the song "Tur Kalleyan" from the Aamir Khan-starring film "Laal Singh Chadda" was filmed at numerous locations. "Laal Singh Chaddha" draws on the country's varied geography, which is as old as it gets. One of the film's longest shot sequences may be seen in "Tur Kalleyan." The shooting of it took around 1.5 months. The beautiful Indian places where the song "Tur Kalleyan" from the Aamir Khan-starring film "Laal Singh Chadda" was filmed at numerous...
Shanaya Kapoor starrer Bedhadak is postponed indefinitely
The movie "Bedhadak," in which she made her Bollywood debut alongside Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada, has reportedly been shelved. The Dharma Productions movie has reportedly been "indefinitely postponed," according to a report. This will be the second Lakshya-starring movie to be cancelled, in the meantime. It appears that those hoping to see Shanaya Kapoor on a big screen will have to wait a little longer. The movie "Bedhadak," in which she made her Bollywood debut alongside Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada,...
Aamir Khan hosts a VIP screening of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in Hyderabad
Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Mr. Perfectionist and Kareena Kapoor, will eventually be released in August. Aamir conducted a special screening of the movie in Hyderabad for his friends in the Telugu film industry before it was released. SS Rajamouli, Chiranjeevi, Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjuna, and the film's director Sukumar attended the VIP screening. Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor, will eventually be released in August. The pandemic caused a delay, so the public will finally get to watch...
Sushmita Sen is dating businessman Lalit Modi; marriage soon in the cards
Everyone began to speculate about if businessman Lalit Modi and actress Sushmita had secretly wed. The business tycoon shared pictures from their recent trip to the Maldives Islands. Lalit quickly stated that they are not wed and that he is only dating Sushmita. Everyone began to speculate about if businessman Lalit Modi and actress Sushmita Sen had secretly wed when he posted photos of his vacation. [embedpost slug="aarya-season-3-features-leading-star-sushmita-sen-and-ram-madhvani/"] The business tycoon shared pictures from their recent trip to the Maldives...
Ektaa Kapoor promotes her upcoming film Ek Villain Returns
Ektaa Kapoor is preparing for her eagerly anticipated movie "Ek Villain Returns." John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, and Disha Patani play the key roles in the movie. While the songs have won over the fans, it appears that Ektaa is also completely consumed by the film's frenzy. Ektaa Kapoor is preparing for her eagerly anticipated movie "Ek Villain Returns." John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, and Disha Patani play the key roles in the movie. The film's songs and...
Rajkummar Rao reacts to Patralekhaa applying sindoor on him
Actor Rajkummar Rao has talked about his idyllic wedding to Patralekhaa. She replicated Rajkummar Rao's action of applying the sindoor to her forehead. Recently, Rajkummar discussed the same in an interview. Actor Rajkummar Rao has talked about his idyllic wedding to Patralekhaa. As he prepares for the release of his new film, "HIT: The First Case." The couple wed in Chandigarh in November of last year during a private ceremony. [embedpost slug="rajkummar-rao-opens-up-about-kai-po-che-co-star-sushant-singh-rajputs-demise/"] Everyone watched their wedding film, and for all...
Anupam Kher reacts to the infamous National Emblem controversy
The long-running debate over the National Emblem at the new Parliament building has prompted veteran actor Anupam Kher to respond. Kher is known for sharing his ideas on social media quite frequently. This time he posted a video from Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya on social media. The long-running debate over the National Emblem at the new Parliament building has prompted veteran actor Anupam Kher to respond. Kher is known for sharing his ideas on social media quite frequently. This time he...
Mallika Sherawat talks about loosing her family due to her career
In her 19-year career, Mallika Sherawat has travelled the world and set trends. She has accomplished everything. From being fearless and stunning in Hindi film to advocating for women on international red carpets. The actress talked about her personal losses while promoting her most recent movie, RK/RKay. In her 19-year career, Mallika Sherawat has travelled the world and set trends. She has accomplished everything. From being fearless and stunning in Hindi film to advocating for women on international red carpets....
Sailesh Kolanu claims that Rajummar Rao spoiled him with his dedication
Filmmaker Sailesh Kolanu claims that working with renowned actor Rajkummar Rao pampered him. Whilst also increasing the bar for future coworkers. Kolanu, who is an admirer of Rao's work, expressed his surprise at the actor's dedication to each and every shot in the movie. In his Hindi directorial debut, "HIT - The First Case," filmmaker Sailesh Kolanu claims that working with renowned actor Rajkummar Rao spoiled him. Whilst also increasing the bar for future coworkers. [embedpost slug="rajkummar-rao-starrer-hit-the-first-case-released-its-trailer-on-friday/"] Vikram (Rao), a...
Rajat Kapoor calls his double role in Rk/RKay the most difficult experience
Rajat Kapoor believed that playing the dual part of Rk/Rkay was one of the hardest characters to portray. As the plot of the film is the search for its missing hero, portrayed by Rajat Kapoor. Even though he will be portraying both Mahboob and RK in the movie. The dual part was challenging for him to handle. Rajat Kapoor has consistently dazzled audiences with his brilliant performance by portraying a variety of personalities. But the actor believed that playing the...
Kangana Ranaut portraying Indira Gandhi in her upcoming movie 'Emergency'
Kangana Ranaut has finally shown the first look of her upcoming movie, "Emergency." She plays former prime minister Indira Gandhi, and she looks absolutely stunning! Here is the first poster View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut) She wrote, "Presenting #EmergencyFirstLook!" on the poster. Taking on the role of one of the most powerful and controversial women in world history... Start of emergency shoot.' In the teaser, we see a man talking on...
Payal Rohtagi ties knot with Indian wrestler Sangram Singh
Payal Rohtagi got married to Sangram Singh in the city of Agra in northern India. Before they got married, the famous couple had been together for more than ten years. They supposedly met for the first time in 2011, and in 2014, they got engaged. Payal Rohtagi an Indian actor and reality TV star, got married to her longtime boyfriend Sangram Singh in a small ceremony in the city of Agra in northern India. The two people in love got...
Special NDPS court orders registrar to return Aryan Khan passport
Aryan went to court last month to ask for his passport back. He had been dropped as a suspect in the cruise drug bust case. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has said that Aryan is not a suspect and that there are no ongoing investigations into him. On Wednesday, a special NDPS court told the court registrar to give back the passport of Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan. Aryan went to court last month to ask for his passport....
Saba Azad & Hrithik Roshan wrap up their Paris holiday, See Photos
Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan have been on vacation together. They've been spending time in London and France. She shared a picture of them saying goodbye to Paris. Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan have been on vacation in London and France, and pictures and videos from their fun trip have been making their way onto social media. Saba shared a black-and-white photo of them saying goodbye to Paris in style on her Instagram stories. The picture shows Saba's feet in...
Hadiqa Kiani & Sonu Nigam concert in Dubai made fans go crazy
Hadiqa Kiani, who won Pakistan's Tamgha-e-Imtiaz award and is a real pop star, and Sonu Nigam, who is from India, sang together at a concert in the United Arab Emirates and wowed the crowd. In a video that has gone viral, Kiani is on stage when Nigam joins her. Together, they sing Kiani's hit song "Hona Tha Pyar," which makes fans swoon. This is the first time that both stars sing together in a show. It's not clear when the...
