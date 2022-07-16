Advertisement
Check out the outfits we would love to steal from Jacqueline Fernandez's closet

Check out the outfits we would love to steal from Jacqueline Fernandez’s closet

Articles
Check out the outfits we would love to steal from Jacqueline Fernandez’s closet

Jacqueline Fernandez

We’ve compiled a list of the top 5 Outfit of Jacqueline Fernandez’s wardrobe that we wish we could steal.

There’s no denying that Jacqueline Fernandez is a Bollywood star who always comes to mind when we think of fashion choices that are bold and glamorous. Jacqueline is a true fashionista who isn’t afraid to try anything new and sets style goals with her trendy looks. Her choice of bright colours, prints, and fabrics makes us think that she has tried every style and knows how to pull off every look. We’ve put together a list of some of the actor’s best looks that we’d like to wear ourselves.

Saree with White Beads

Jacqueline donned a Falguni Shane Peacock beaded saree, making her appear like a princess. The exquisite embroidery and beads that covered the entire ivory saree was enough to cast a spell. It was given a touch of glitz thanks to the sequins and stonework. The actor wore a matching blouse to go with the drape and opted for subtle glam makeup in neutral tones. She polished off her outfit with a tight bun.

Set of Printed Co-ords

Recently, Jacqueline Fernandez wore a printed co-ord set from Anamika Khanna’s collection that was very cool. The two-piece set was covered in black and white abstract prints. The full-sleeved collared shirt was worn with a pair of straight-fit pants in the same pattern. The pants’ hems had small red tassels hanging from them to break up the outfit. The actor added a heavy choker necklace and black heels to finish off the look.

Red  Bodycon Dress

Here is proof that Jacqueline Fernandez doesn’t have to wait for Valentine’s Day to wear bright red clothes. Recently, the actor wore a bright red latex dress from Atsuko Kudo Couture. The strappy sleeves and plunging neckline of the body-hugging outfit showed off Jacqueline’s well-toned body. The outfit had a dramatic thigh-high side slit that made it stand out. The actor accessorised with black heels with straps and did not wear any makeup.

 

Neutral Co-Ord

Jacqueline Fernandez can kill at more than just being bold and solid. She looks just as beautiful in simple clothes. Recently, the actor wore a co-ord set with a crop top and a midi skirt in neutral colours. The spaghetti crop top with buttons and straps had a square neckline. He wore it with a midi-length skirt with a high slit in the same colour. Jacqueline added stud earrings and a necklace to the outfit. She wore a rosy tint on her cheeks, pink eyeshadow that sparkled, and matte lip colour.

 

Little Black Dress

Even the most basic black dress can look modern and chic when worn by Jacqueline Fernandez. The miniskirt’s flared silhouette was paired with spaghetti sleeves in a strappy design and white trim at the neck. The side of the black garment featured white embroidery of birds. The actor wore only black heels and long earrings.

 

