Chhavi Mittal says, ‘I didn’t choose cancer, it chose me’

In April of this year, Chhavi Mittal has diagnosed with stage two breast cancer.

She has been actively raising awareness about the disease and keeping her fans informed.

Mittal has become an inspiration for many people after sharing her journey on social media to fight the disease.

Advertisement

Since she began publicly discussing her breast cancer experience, Chhavi Mittal has become an inspiration for many people. In April of this year, the actress has diagnosed with stage two breast cancer. She has been posting on social media about her treatment and recovery process. She has been proactively raising awareness about the disease and keeping her fans informed of her healing process.

She said, “This comment was there on my post yesterday where I talked about how I braced the cancer news… sitting amongst lots of other beautiful comments.”

“Supriya, I didn’t choose cancer, it chose me. The emotional trauma that a cancer survivor goes through cannot be expressed in words or gestures. Even the ones closest to them cannot fathom it. And you can’t even imagine the courage it takes me to speak about it on a public forum. Although the courage you have shown to troll a cancer fighter is also pretty commendable.”

“And just like you cannot imagine my thoughts behind doing this… even I can’t imagine the amount of trauma you must have gone through in your life to feel feelings of this extent of negativity.”

“Just like I share everything else on social media, I will share my prayer for you here too. May you get peace within.”

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Chhavi Mittal (@chhavihussein)

Also Read Chhavi Mittal talks about how her son helped during her difficult time Chhavi Mittal's son, Arham Hussein, was only three years old when she...