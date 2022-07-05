Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Chhavi Mittal says, ‘I didn’t choose cancer, it chose me’

Chhavi Mittal says, ‘I didn’t choose cancer, it chose me’

Articles
Advertisement
Chhavi Mittal says, ‘I didn’t choose cancer, it chose me’

Chhavi Mittal says, ‘I didn’t choose cancer, it chose me’

Advertisement
  • In April of this year, Chhavi Mittal has diagnosed with stage two breast cancer.
  • She has been actively raising awareness about the disease and keeping her fans informed.
  • Mittal has become an inspiration for many people after sharing her journey on social media to fight the disease.
Advertisement

Since she began publicly discussing her breast cancer experience, Chhavi Mittal has become an inspiration for many people. In April of this year, the actress has diagnosed with stage two breast cancer. She has been posting on social media about her treatment and recovery process. She has been proactively raising awareness about the disease and keeping her fans informed of her healing process.

She said, “This comment was there on my post yesterday where I talked about how I braced the cancer news… sitting amongst lots of other beautiful comments.”

“Supriya, I didn’t choose cancer, it chose me. The emotional trauma that a cancer survivor goes through cannot be expressed in words or gestures. Even the ones closest to them cannot fathom it. And you can’t even imagine the courage it takes me to speak about it on a public forum. Although the courage you have shown to troll a cancer fighter is also pretty commendable.”

“And just like you cannot imagine my thoughts behind doing this… even I can’t imagine the amount of trauma you must have gone through in your life to feel feelings of this extent of negativity.”

“Just like I share everything else on social media, I will share my prayer for you here too. May you get peace within.”

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Chhavi Mittal (@chhavihussein)

Also Read

Chhavi Mittal talks about how her son helped during her difficult time
Chhavi Mittal talks about how her son helped during her difficult time

Chhavi Mittal's son, Arham Hussein, was only three years old when she...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story