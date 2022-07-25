Advertisement
Chhavi Mittal says, 'Today my heart beats fast as I complete 3 months'

Chhavi Mittal says, 'Today my heart beats fast as I complete 3 months'

  • Three months after she had surgery for breast cancer.
  • Chhavi wrote on Instagram that she had heard many people who cared for cancer patients.
  • They’re far from becharas (helpless), and are in fact strength personified!”
Three months after she had surgery for breast cancer, actor Chhavi Mittal wrote a letter. Chhavi wrote on Instagram that she had heard many people who cared for cancer patients use words like “bechara,” which means “helpless,” to describe them. In her note, the actor asked that these words not be used because cancer patients are “personifications of strength.”

Chhavi wrote, “Today my heart beats fast as I complete 3 months since the breast cancer surgery. Extremely happy with the progress I’ve made, and patting my back for the positivity I continue to maintain. But mostly proud of the various things I’ve learnt about cancer first-hand, and through the experience of my other fellow cancer brothers and sisters. Some of those facts are that a lot of times it’s curable, the treatment, however slow, does have light at the end of the tunnel, chemo and radiation might affect your hair, but they don’t have to affect your spirits! And most importantly, your disease may not be in your control, but you can definitely control how the recovery pans out.”

“I’ve seen so many cancer patients heading to work straight after chemo, I did that every day after radiation.. and I want to say, that I haven’t heard many patients talk about the positive experiences, but have heard so many caregivers use words like ‘bechara (helpless)’ for cancer patients! Please don’t do that! They’re far from becharas (helpless), and are in fact strength personified!”

 

