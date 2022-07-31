Chunky Pandey reacts to Ananya Panday episode of KWK

On season 7 of “Koffee With Karan,” Karan Johar is spilling plenty of tea, as he does every season.

On season 7 of “Koffee With Karan,” Karan Johar is spilling plenty of tea, as he does every season. Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda from Liger featured in the most recent show, and it was no different in that various secrets were revealed.

Ananya made a fascinating number of revelations about her life, profession, acquaintances, colleagues in the industry. And other topics during her second visit on the programme.

Additionally, she acknowledged that her father Chunky Pandey had experienced his share of setbacks, which had a negative impact on both her and her sister Rysa. Chunky, who was reached by a website, expressed nothing but pride in his daughter’s position. Her appearance on the broadcast was praised by her happy father. “I am feeling on top of the world. She carried herself so well in KWK. I am very proud of her and feel that she should never lose that honesty in her,” he says.

Chunky Pandey experienced some early success with movies like “Aankhein,” “Vishwatma,” and “Aag Hi Aag,” but he eventually experienced rejections and setbacks in his career. Speaking of his youth and his appearance on a talk programme, Chunky shared, “In our days we had ‘Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan’ with Tabassum. It’s been 30 years now since that episode.”

Chunky is getting ready to make his Tamil debut with Karthi’s “Sardar” after entertaining the audience with his most recent Bollywood venture, “Housefull 4,” an OTT series, “Abhay,” and his Gujarati debut film, “Nayika Devi – The Warrior Queen.”