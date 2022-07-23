Advertisement
date 2022-07-23
Darlings: Alia Bhatt unveils new posters and trailer release date

Articles
  • Alia Bhatt is an Indian actor.
  • After wowing audiences with her acting abilities, the actress has taken on the role of producer for her next Netflix film Darlings.
  • Alia has revealed that the Darlings trailer will be unveiled on Monday, July 25.
Alia Bhatt is an Indian actor. She was born on March 15, 1993, in India. She did not look back and went on to star in a number of great films, including the drama film Kapoor and Sons (2016).

Alia Bhatt is ascendant. After wowing audiences with her acting abilities, the actress has taken on the role of producer for her next Netflix film Darlings. And now, Alia has revealed that the Darlings trailer will be unveiled on Monday, July 25. Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew are featured in a series of posters shared by the actress.

In the caption, She wrote, “Abhi ke liye ye photos dekho. Monday ko battings dikhaungi. [For now, just look at the photos.]” The text, on the posters, read, “Trailer out Mondays.”

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

