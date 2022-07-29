Deepika Padukone praised husband on his new photo shoot

Nearly everyone has an opinion about Ranveer Singh’s recent naked picture shoot; some applaud him for being so open, while others voice their disapproval.

Wife Deepika Padukone responded to his recent photos from an event.

Where he showed up wearing a white t-shirt, white slacks, and a white jacket amid the continuing scandal.

Deepika captioned a photo of him wearing all white on her Instagram Stories, “Hello handsome!” However, Deepika has not yet responded to his naked photo shoot, the images from which he posted last weekend.

At the event on Friday, Ranveer did not talk about the ongoing controversy. He was, however, asked about his on-screen competition with Deepika. He replied, “On screen, definitely not. I am not a competitive actor at all. I have a theatre background and they teach you at a very early stage in your training… Some of the foundations of that kind of training are constituted by the ethos of collaborativeness. What I have learnt and not just in my training but from the 12 years that I spent acting in films is that you are only as good as your co-actor… It takes two to tango.”

He said that there were a few instances where his co-stars have tried to “hog the limelight”. He added, “I have also experienced the good side… (With) the actors who are so secure, so giving and my wife is certainly one of them.”

Ranveer is facing an FIR in Mumbai following a complaint from an NGO alleging that he had “hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs”. He was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar which couldn’t perform well in theatres. He will now be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.