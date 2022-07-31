Advertisement
date 2022-07-31
Edition: English

World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Deepika Padukone shares polaroids with Ranveer Singh from show

  • Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently walked the runway for the Mijwan Fashion Show.
  • The world was talking about and supporting the couple because of their romantic photos and appearance
  • Deepika has now shared numerous backstage pictures and Polaroid pictures from that day with her husband.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, a star couple in Bollywood, recently walked the runway for the Mijwan Fashion Show. While wearing Manish Malhotra’s designs. The world was talking about and supporting the couple because of their romantic photos and appearance. Deepika has now shared numerous backstage pictures and Polaroid pictures from that day with her husband.

Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Sharing the pictures, Deepika wrote, “And it went like…🎭@ranveersingh”. Ranveer then replied with 🥵 to acknowledge the message. Ranveer dressed appropriately for the event with a black and white sherwani over a black kurta, matching churidar, and black shoes. Brown and white lehengas on Deepika made her seem majestic.

Ranveer even showed his wifey Deepika some affection throughout the occasion. He said, “Baby, achieving things on a global stage that are unprecedented for an Indian artist, you make your own path as you go. And through all of your achievements, really just living the life of purpose. I find that hugely inspiring. I admire you, I love you and you are really the best thing that has ever happened to me.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in ‘Cirkus’ while Deepika has ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Fighter’ lined up for the release.

