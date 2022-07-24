Dharmendra shared a picture of Mehmood recalling how people

Dharmendra posted a picture of the late actor Mehmood.

Dharmendra posted a picture of the late actor Mehmood and talked about a time when Mehmood told him he was mistaken for veteran actor Prem Nath when he was just starting out.

Actor Dharmendra thought about late actor Mehmood just one day after it had been 18 years since he died. Dharmendra also told the story of something Mehmood told him when he was just starting out in the business. Mehmood said that someone once threw away an autograph he gave them because they thought he was Prem Nath.

Dharmendra posted a picture of Mehmood and wrote, “When Mehmood was just starting out, he told me about something that happened. He said, ‘Kuchh log mere paas autograph ke liye aaye..main ne Mehmood ke naam se autograph de diye. How could I get Prem Nath’s autograph if I didn’t know him? I’d have to ask him for it. Some people asked me for my autograph, and I wrote my name on it. They started to look at me funny, and then they told me they wanted Prem Nath’s signature. They threw mine away.

Many fans also said that when Mehmood was young, he looked like Prem Nath. “I thought this was Prem Nath,” said one person.” Another said, “It looks like Dharmendra accidentally shared Prem Nath’s picture instead of Mehmood’s.”” “Mehmood ji was a diamond,” someone wrote. “Actor of legend.”

Mehmood was in more than 300 movies. Some of his best-known films are Bhoot Bangla, Gumnaam, Padosan, Pyar Kiye Ja, and Kunwara Baap. In 2004, he died in the US. Rediff says that he was in Pennsylvania to get help for his health.

When Mehmood began his career, Prem Nath was already a well-known actor. He had been in many successful movies, like Aan, Teesri Manzil, Johny Mera Naam, Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, Dharmatma, and Kalicharan.

