Dia Mirza wins heart in red outfit, see photos

  • Dia Mirza won the title of Miss Asia Pacific International in 2000.
  • She made her acting debut with Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein.
  • She proved her fashion sense once again and donned a stunning red outfit.
Dia Mirza Rekhi is an Indian actress, model, and social worker who predominantly works in Hindi films. She won the title of Miss Asia Pacific International in 2000. She made her acting debut with Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein.

For her recent Instagram post, Mirza proved her fashion sense once again and donned a stunning red outfit.

Have a look!

 

A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

Her hair and makeup enhance her natural attractiveness. She looks superb in an alluring outfit and regal looks created for her gorgeous look. The post has garnered much love from fans as they gushed over Dia’s timeless beauty.

The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users. After her photos went viral, her admirers reacted positively.

It is not an exaggeration to say that she strives for perfection in all she does in order to win the hearts of her audience.

Also Read

Dia Mirza wraps up the day with a BTS from the Dhak Dhak set and shares a photo of herself in a burqa.
Dia Mirza wraps up the day with a BTS from the Dhak Dhak set and shares a photo of herself in a burqa.

Dia Mirza is one of the most gifted and promising actors working...

Read More News On

