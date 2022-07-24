Dia Mirza wins heart in red outfit, see photos

Dia Mirza won the title of Miss Asia Pacific International in 2000.

Dia Mirza Rekhi is an Indian actress, model, and social worker who predominantly works in Hindi films. She won the title of Miss Asia Pacific International in 2000. She made her acting debut with Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein.

For her recent Instagram post, Mirza proved her fashion sense once again and donned a stunning red outfit.

Have a look!

Her hair and makeup enhance her natural attractiveness. She looks superb in an alluring outfit and regal looks created for her gorgeous look. The post has garnered much love from fans as they gushed over Dia’s timeless beauty.

The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users. After her photos went viral, her admirers reacted positively.

It is not an exaggeration to say that she strives for perfection in all she does in order to win the hearts of her audience.