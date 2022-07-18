Director Karan Malhotra on films that were never made

Director Karan Malhotra has been kept busy by Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Vaani Shamshera as the release-related promotional frenzy reaches its zenith.

Director Karan Malhotra has been kept busy by Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Vaani Shamshera as the release-related promotional frenzy reaches its zenith. But the director does spend time and energy on his upcoming films whenever he has any free time. The director recently had an interview. In which he was requested an update from him regarding an earlier, ambitious project that never materialised.

Karan was once planning to make a film adaptation of author Amish Tripathi’s The Immortals Of Meluha. Despite it being a thing of the past, the director still has the desire to the make the film. Speaking about the project, he said, ”

I still wish to make a film on The Immortals Of Meluha. But I don’t know who has the rights to the book right now. I don’t know what the future has instored, but right now, all my energies are with Shamshera. I hope it shines the way we want it to.”

It should be remembered that Karan Johar was set to produce the movie The Immortals of Meluha, and that the project involved numerous stars and actresses. Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were the stars of the movie when it was first announced, but afterwards there were rumours that Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor were also being considered as the leads. Salman Khan’s name then appeared in connection with the project, but ultimately the movie’s prospects faded.

A few years later, Amish Tripathi’s book’s rights were given up by Karan Johar, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali later acquired them. The right is now back with Tripathi, according to those in the know.