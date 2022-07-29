Disha Patani goes racy in black lace corset top and shorts

Disha Patani has been promoting the movie Ek Villain Returns, and now it’s finally out in theatres.

Disha Patani is fashionista when it comes to styling elegance, and she always does a great job picking out stylish dressing, from the simple outfits she wears most often to elaborate costumes. She’s been promoting the movie Ek Villain Returns, and now it’s finally out in theatres.

The diva has been turning heads with her hot, appealing look in the trailer, and her dazzling appearance as the killer hot villain Rasika is sure to raise the temperature.

Disha Patani’s style has been getting a lot of attention lately. The Bollywood actress was busy promoting her movie and setting all kinds of fashion trends with the clothes she wore. In response, Disha posted a sexy picture of herself on social media. In the picture, she is wearing a bralette top and shorts. Disha’s stylish top has a square neckline, thin cami straps, and a trendy corset-style bodice that shows off her curves.

The classy lace material in the middle gives off an air of sophistication and elegance. She wore her black top with a pair of black shorts with a high rise and a worn look. Her classic style leaves no room for mistakes, which just goes to show that simple doesn’t always mean boring.

Her beauty game is as strong as ever, as shown by her dewy makeup, loose waves in her wet hair that were brushed to the side, and a noticeable black manicure. We can safely say that Disha Patani kills every fashion trend she wears.

Today, Disha’s movie Ek Villain Returns comes out in theatres, and finally, people will see a new bad version of her. The actress will also be in Karan Johar’s Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra and Project K with Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.

