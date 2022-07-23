Advertisement
Disha Patani says she ‘hates’ watching her movies

Disha Patani gets love from Krishna Shroff for stunning photoshoot

  • Disha Patani was born on June 13, 1993, in India.
  • Disha is getting ready for the movie Ek Villain Returns to come out.
  • In an interview, she said she “hates” watching herself on screen.
Disha Patani is an Indian actress. She was born on June 13, 1993, in India. Disha Patani, who began her acting career with the TV series Telugu, has won the hearts of millions of people around the world.

Disha Patani is getting ready for the movie Ek Villain Returns to come out. Disha was asked in a new interview why people think she looks “perfect,” and she said she “hates” watching herself on screen. She also said that when she watches her movies, she usually covers her eyes.

In a recent interview, Disha was asked, “There is a perception that Disha Patani is perfect. Be it in her looks or anything else. What do you think when you look at yourself?” Disha said, “I don’t like watching myself. I can’t watch myself and I actually hate watching myself because mujhe kuch achha nahi lagta hai (I don’t like anything about it). Whenever I watch my films, half of the time I am like this only (closes her eyes with hands).”

The next Mohit Suri film, which stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha...

