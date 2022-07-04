Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Disha Patani’s workout routine goes viral: ‘Just Another Day’

Disha Patani’s workout routine goes viral: ‘Just Another Day’

Articles
Advertisement
Disha Patani’s workout routine goes viral: ‘Just Another Day’

Disha Patani’s workout routine goes viral: ‘Just Another Day’

Advertisement
  • Disha Patani has won the hearts of millions of people around the world.
  • The actress is one of the fittest people in Bollywood.
  • She shared a video from her gym.
Advertisement

Disha Patani is an Indian actress. She was born on June 13, 1993, in India. Disha Patani, who began her acting career with the TV series Telugu, has won the hearts of millions of people around the world.

Disha Patani has a body that is one of the best in the entertainment business. The queen is one of the fittest people in Bollywood. She shows off her abs and has a great body in every outfit she wears. Disha always gives fans a sneak peek at her workouts on social media. From martial arts to core body workouts, she has a number of workout videos that keep her fans going. Today, the actor from Baaghi 2 gave us another look at her day at the gym, where she was sweating it out doing a variety of barbell workouts. she wrote, “Just another day in the life.”

Take a look:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Advertisement

Also Read

Netizens reacts to Disha Patani’s Ye Kali Kali Aankhein, ‘iconic song ruined’
Netizens reacts to Disha Patani’s Ye Kali Kali Aankhein, ‘iconic song ruined’

The makers of Netflix’s Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein, which stars Tahir Raj Bhasin and Shweta...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story