Elnaaz Norouzi enliven fans by singing live on Instagram for the first time
  • Elnaaz, whose debut song is going to be released, posted a humorous video to Instagram.
  • In which she surprises her pals and then sings live on the platform for the first time.
  • Sharing the video she wrote, Just when my friends thought they knew me in and out 😉
Over the course of her career, Elnaaz Norouzi has donned numerous caps. She has performed in everything from dancing to modelling to acting. She has, nevertheless, managed to keep her singing abilities a secret from her fans.

Elnaaz, whose debut song is going to be released, posted a humorous video to Instagram. In which she surprises her pals and then sings live on the platform for the first time.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Elnaaz Norouzi (@iamelnaaz) 

Sharing the video she wrote, Just when my friends thought they knew me in and out 😉

These are the reactions I’ve always gotten whenever I’ve sang along to a song… many times Ive been told that I can sing and many times Ive been asked why I am not considering being a singer… singing by myself has always been therapeutic for me, not a day goes by where I don’t sing along when I listen to music… my dream and passion has always been acting so I wanted to pay all my attention to that until the pandemic gave me time and the resources to pursue this very personal and hidden love for singing ❤️

(Never be able to reach what the queen @adele can do but LOVE her music so… 🥰 )

The reel footage shows them having a good time while driving then, much to her friends’ surprise. While, Norouzi starts singing the chorus of Adele’s “All I Ask.” Once they understand what is going on, we watch their originally bewildered expressions shine with excitement! She sings the song smoothly as she sees her pals smile warmly and affectionately.

Norouzi has said about how important this project is to her and how she hopes that her singing will be warmly received among her following since her first song is soon to be released.

 

