Elnaaz Norouzi enliven fans by singing live on Instagram for the first time

Elnaaz Norouzi discusses her second international project Kandahar, and her collaboration with Gerard Butler
Over the course of her career, Elnaaz Norouzi has donned numerous caps. She has performed in everything from dancing to modelling to acting. She has, nevertheless, managed to keep her singing abilities a secret from her fans.
Sharing the video she wrote, Just when my friends thought they knew me in and out 😉
These are the reactions I’ve always gotten whenever I’ve sang along to a song… many times Ive been told that I can sing and many times Ive been asked why I am not considering being a singer… singing by myself has always been therapeutic for me, not a day goes by where I don’t sing along when I listen to music… my dream and passion has always been acting so I wanted to pay all my attention to that until the pandemic gave me time and the resources to pursue this very personal and hidden love for singing ❤️
(Never be able to reach what the queen @adele can do but LOVE her music so… 🥰 )
