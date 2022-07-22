Emraan Hashmi to play army officer in Excel Entertainment’s Ground Zero

Emraan Hashmi prefers to avoid scandals and parties, but he is currently preparing to take on yet another intriguing project for his body of work.

Emraan Hashmi prefers to avoid scandals and parties, but he is currently preparing to take on yet another intriguing project for his body of work. For his upcoming project, the actor, who has already collaborated with prestigious production companies like Yash Raj Films and Dharma, is anticipated to team up with Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment. Although neither the actor nor the production company have officially acknowledged any information, a Peeping Moon article has provided some clues regarding the upcoming movie Ground Zero.

According to these sources, Emraan Hashmi has been hired to portray the part of an Indian army officer who is dispatched to Kashmir. To deal with the delicate situation there while on a risky assignment. If this is the case, it’s interesting to note that this will be his first appearance as an army officer. Additionally, according to these rumours, the movie’s title is Ground Zero. It is also being reported that the film’s director has been chosen, while additional information on the cast and crew has not yet been made public. Tejas Vijay Deoskar, a Marathi filmmaker who is already collaborating with Rakul Preet Singh on his upcoming Bollywood feature, is reportly directing the military drama.

Emraan Hashmi and Excel Entertainment, owned by Farhan Akhtar, will be working together for the first time on this project. Alongside Akshay Kumar, Emraan will next be seen in the comedy Selfiee, which is scheduled to hit theatres in February 2023. He will, however, also play an enemy in the hugely successful Tiger franchise. The spy drama Tiger 3 is anticipated to debut during Eid 2023 and is thought to be Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s return to the big screen together.