Fans mobbed Shehzada sets’ to wish Kriti Sanon on her birthday

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon celebrates completion of ‘Shehzada’
Following the completion of "Shehzada" filming, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon recently...
Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has come a long way and has undoubtedly established her own brand in the industry. The actress has a sizable fan base, and they frequently shower her with love, fan art, and well wishes. Having said that, the actor recently celebrated her birthday while working on Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming film, “Shehzaada.” Her admirers could not conceal their enthusiasm even while she was hard at work.
Kriti was filming Shehzada in Haryana on her birthday. And an exclusive video from the set shows a large crowd of admirers swarming the gate and shouting birthday greetings for her to hear.
The overjoyed actress took a break from filming to go to the gate and greet them. As the cries of delight increased upon seeing the Mimi actress, she thanked them for their support and shook a few hands.
Aside from Shehzada, Kriti’s next film appearances include “Adipurush,” “Bhediya,” “Ganapath,” and “Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming untitled project.”
