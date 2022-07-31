Fans mobbed Shehzada sets’ to wish Kriti Sanon on her birthday

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has come a long way and has undoubtedly established her own brand in the industry.

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has come a long way and has undoubtedly established her own brand in the industry. The actress has a sizable fan base, and they frequently shower her with love, fan art, and well wishes. Having said that, the actor recently celebrated her birthday while working on Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming film, “Shehzaada.” Her admirers could not conceal their enthusiasm even while she was hard at work.

Kriti was filming Shehzada in Haryana on her birthday. And an exclusive video from the set shows a large crowd of admirers swarming the gate and shouting birthday greetings for her to hear.

The overjoyed actress took a break from filming to go to the gate and greet them. As the cries of delight increased upon seeing the Mimi actress, she thanked them for their support and shook a few hands.

In the evening, images from the set of Shehzada went viral, showing her cutting a cake with everyone on the set, including the director Rohit Dhawan and her co-star Kartik Aaryan. This was followed by a joyful schedule wrap party.

Aside from Shehzada, Kriti’s next film appearances include “Adipurush,” “Bhediya,” “Ganapath,” and “Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming untitled project.”