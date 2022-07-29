Farah Khan shared an old pic with Priyanka Chopra & Rani Mukerji

On Instagram, filmmaker Farah Khan posted an old photo from her sangeet ceremony.

In the image, a beaming Farah can be seen dancing with actors Priyanka Chopra and Rani Mukerji while donning a pink attire.

After meeting on the set of her film Main Hoon Na, Farah married Shirish Kunder in 2004.

Sharing the picture, Farah Khan wrote, “#flashbackfriday .. drunk dulhan dancing at her own sangeet with @priyankachopra n #ranimukherjee.. ( btw had managed to lose my dupatta, necklace n hair extensions).”

Actor Sonali Bendre dropped a heart emoji in the comments section of the post. Actor Rakul Preet Singh wrote, “Wow.” Complimenting Farah, one fan wrote, “Omg look at you so beautiful.” Another one said, “Wow u still look so pretty. That means u look pretty when drunk.” While one said, “Pretty sure Farah would have been the funniest bride making everyone feel home and happy. ”

This isn’t the first time when Farah shared an unseen photo from her sangeet ceremony. She had earlier shared a photo from the function featuring Abhishek Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan. She captioned it, “Found an almost vintage pic of these 2 boys from my sangeet.. @bachchan & @hrithikroshan dancing up a storm.. can’t remember to which song.. I was too drunk can you all guess?”

2004 saw the sangeet ceremony for Farah and Shirish. Bollywood stars including Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Mira Nair, Sonu Nigam, Boman Irani, and a host of others attended.

In 2008, the couple gave birth to triplets named Diva, Anya, and Czar. She frequently posts images and videos of her kids on social media.