Farah Khan wishes her pet dog Smoochy on his birthday

With its own Instagram account, Farah Khan frequently posts images and videos of her pet dog, Smoochy. She posted a video from Smoochy’s birthday celebration on Friday. Smoochy is dressed up and shown in the video sniffing his personalised birthday cake.

Sharing the video, Farah wrote, “Even I want to be my dog. Happy birthday, @smoochythepoochy u have brought such joy to our home. Thank u @petgascar_spa for this lovely cake.” Actor Aditi Rao Hydari commented on the video, “Happy birthday pretty smoochy.” One fan wrote, “Cutest celebration for the cutest dog on the Internet.” Many others also wished Smoochy in the comments section of the post.

Last year, on Smoochy’s first birthday, Farah shared an adorable video and wrote, “Our baby @smoochythepoochy turns 1 today… and the only cake she is allowed is a boiled egg… figure bhi toh maintain karni hain (has to maintain her good figure). She brings us such joy and we love her so… she has trained us well.”

Shirish Kunder, a filmmaker, is Farah’s husband. In 2008, they welcomed triplets named Diva, Anya, and Czar. She frequently posts images and videos of her kids on social media.

With the 2004 film Main Hoon Na, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, and Suniel Shetty, Farah made her directorial debut. Later, she helmed movies including Happy New Year, Tees Maar Khan, and Om Shanti Om. Tere Mere Beach Mein, a chat programme with celebrities, was also hosted by her.