A clip from season 6 of Koffee With Karan featuring Bollywood A-lister Deepika Padukone praising Fawad Khan has surfaced.

After Karan Johar questioned her about which actor in the business has the “dreamiest eyes,” “Fawad Khan has the dreamiest eyes,” the Ram Leela star retorted.

Karan nodded enthusiastically in agreement with her response.

Recently, another video of the stunning actress proposing to Khan at the IIFA awards has been making the rounds on the internet.

Fawad tries to win Deepika over by reciting the lines “roop tera mastana, pyaar mera deewana, bhool koi hum se na ho jaaye” for her at the beginning of the film, which was taken from an award show. Deepika is moved by his gesture and gives Fawad a hug before telling Karan Johar, who is also on stage, that “he’s all mine for the next few minutes.”

She then makes a kneeling motion, leaving Fawad embarrassed. Ranveer, who is seated in the audience and sporting an odd expression, can be seen during all of this.

Earlier, Pinkvilla reported that Fawad had also expressed a wish to work alongside Deepika. He was quoted as saying: “I would be extremely pleased to work with Deepika. It would be a truly incredible experience. I am incredibly eager and thrilled about it. The exact two words to use to express how I feel about our collaboration are those.

Given that Fawad was Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s first option to play Shahid Kappor’s part, the two were slated to work on Padmaavat together.

Recently, the actor from Zindagi Gulzar Hai admitted that he missed Bollywood.

“If I lost a role, I was not good enough for it,” he claimed in a chat with Indian journalist Anupama Chopra. I doubt I was (out), as I was too attractive for it. If he missed working in Bollywood, the host pressed. I do,” the Khuda Kay Liye actor retorted. There, I made some wonderful pals. I still communicate with them, and I do miss that.

Even though Khan has only appeared in three Indian movies, he has unquestionably become Bollywood’s hottest property in just two years. Khoobsurat (2014), Kapoor and Sons (2016), and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil were the films in which Fawad appeared (2016).