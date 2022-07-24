Govinda shares hate messages for Karan Johar

Govinda talked badly about Karan Johar and said that he was like David Dhawan.

Govinda has always been very clear about his clashes with David Dhawan, a director with whom he has worked on many movies. In an old interview, Govinda talked badly about Karan Johar and said that he was like David Dhawan. Govinda said that Karan is even more dangerous than David because he is even more jealous.

Earlier, in an interview, Govinda was getting ready for the release of his movie Aa Gaya Hero, he said that he didn’t like how Karan Johar was putting out Varun Dhawan’s movie Badrinath Ki Dulhania just a week after his movie.

If he would be on Karan’s talk show Koffee With Karan, Govinda said, “He must have said that. It would be a sign of national pride for him to call Govinda, but he is putting out Varun Dhawan’s movie just a week after my movie comes out. He acts very humble and innocent, but he’s just as jealous and dangerous as David Dhawan. “Karan Johar is even more jealous and dangerous than David Dhawan.

“He has never called me in 30 years, he doesn’t see actors who are not part of his group and doesn’t even say a hello, I doubt. He’s not that kind-hearted. It’s a well-planned and smart move by Karan that he’s releasing his film a week after mine. Mujhe woh kabhi seedha nahi lagta hai (I never thought that he is nice).” Govinda added.

Govinda talked about what he didn’t like about David. He said that he heard David Dhawan say that the actor has started “questioning a lot” and that “I don’t want to do movies with Govinda.” He also said that after that, David stopped answering his calls.

Love 86 was Govinda’s first movie, and it was a big hit. He got several movie contracts after that. He became a well-known star in the 1980s and 1990s. Many of Govinda’s biggest hits, such as Raja Babu, Hero No. 1, and Partner, were made with David Dhawan.

