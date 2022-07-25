Heeramandi will have Fardeen Khan and his mother in law in their cast

It appears like Fardeen Khan’s comeback is finally taking place. In addition to finishing a Kookie Gulati-directed Sanjay Gupta production, Fardeen is now the first significant male actor to sign on for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “girl flick.” In Bhansali’s brothel saga, Fardeen plays the love interest of one of the sex workers.

Says a source close to the development, “It is not a negligible role. Just because Heeramandi has the women characters at the forefront, it is presumed that the men have very little to do. Not true. Fardeen has a substantial role. He has been working on his accent and body language for some time now. He is very excited about working with Bhansali for the first time.”

Khan has already begun the Heeramandi filming. It’s interesting to note that the great Mumtaz, Fardeen’s mother-in-law, also has a fantastic role in Heeramandi. However, the dates are yet to be announced.