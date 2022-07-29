Advertisement
Hina Khan flaunts western look in her latest photoshoot

Hina Khan flaunts western look in her latest photoshoot

  • Hina Khan is an Indian actress who appears in Hindi television and films.
  • She appeared in a photoshoot in adorable and left fans stunned with her sizzling look.
  • The pictures are being liked by the fans and have more than 163,610 likes this far.
Hina Khan is one of the most beautiful actresses in the entertainment industry. She rose to fame from her debut show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and her role ‘Akshara’ is still fresh in the minds of viewers. She is a fashion icon in the television industry and never fails to impress fans with her impeccable fashion sense.

She appeared in a photoshoot in adorable and left fans stunned with her sizzling look. She brings glamour to whatever she wears, without a doubt.

Take a look!

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

The pictures are being liked by the fans and have more than 163,610 likes this far. The comments section is also flooded with praise for the actor.

She is most known for her roles in the dramas Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Akshara and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 as Komolika.

The diva has been rightly known as one of the most beautiful actresses in India, and these pictures of this beauty are proof of why she always looks so adorable. She is a talented actress who has gained a lot of recognition for her outstanding performances during her acting career.

