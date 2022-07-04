Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Hrithik Roshan gets statement from Vikram Vedha producers on reports that he refused to film in UP

Articles
Vikram Vedha, with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. It is based on the Indian folktale of Vikram and Betaal and tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to find and kill an equally tough gangster. The movie is an official remake of the Tamil movie with the same name that R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi made. It will likely be directed by Pushkar and Gayathri, who also directed the first movie.

According to the statement, “We have been noticing a lot of misleading and totally unsubstantiated reporting on Vikram Vedha shoot locations. We clearly want to state that Vikram Vedha has been shot extensively in India, including Lucknow. A portion of the film was shot in the United Arab Emirates in October-November of 2021 since it was the only location providing infrastructure for a bio-bubble that accommodated a crew of such scale, also allowing the building of sets in a studio during the preceding months of the shoot. We chose to do that out of health and protocol concerns.”

“Any attempts to twist this set of facts are clearly mischievous and untruthful. Also, we would like to emphatically state that at Reliance Entertainment while we welcome suggestions from the creative talent, the production and budgetary decisions are a centralized prerogative.”

