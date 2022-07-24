Hrithik Roshan shared a throwback video of bungee jumping with his sons

Hrithik Roshan shared a video also features his sons Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan.

Hrithik gave him a boost by telling him, “Very slowly.

Hridhaan jumped, everyone began to count down.

Hrithik Roshan tweeted a video of him encouraging son Hridhaan before bungee jumping. Hrithik calmed Hridhaan’s fears.

Hrithik Roshan shared a video also features his sons Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan. As the video started, Hridhaan was ready and sitting on the edge of a plank. “When you are afraid of something, you end up loving it,” Hrithik, who made the video, said.

Next, Hridhaan, who was scared, did what the teacher told him to do and breathed quickly. Hrithik gave him a boost by telling him, “Very slowly. Take your time. There’s proof that you won’t get hurt. Tell your brain that you’ll feel the fall in proportion to how much you know. 0.5 seconds or less,.5. So that’s all your mind can handle. I think you should do it because you’ll learn something about the brain when you’re done.”

Hrehaan asked his father, “Won’t this be a win for him?” as Hridhaan got ready to jump. He said, “Of course,” and Hrithik agreed. Hridhaan was then inspired by the actor, “You already know what to do. You know how to take charge of the mind. Don’t think about it.” As Hridhaan jumped, everyone began to count down. In the video, Hrithik yelled, “Yeah, baby!”

Later, Hrithik said in a video message to his fans, “We will think about Hridaan when I’m scared and when Hrehaan is scared. Think about how he overcame his fear in this episode. It’s wonderful. I like it. What a day.” He also kissed fans on the cheek.

Next, the clip showed Hrithik posing with Hrehaan and Hridhaan for pictures. As they sat there, they all wore white T-shirts and pants. Hrithik put the video on his website with the words, “Face your fears (emoji with a fisted hand) What a day! #throwback.” A fan replied to the post by writing, “You are a good Dad. Help your son get over his fears by doing this. He had a lot of guts.” “Do you know, sir, that your children are very lucky? That you are their father makes me so proud,” said someone else.

In December 2000, Hrithik and Sussanne Khan got married in a small ceremony in Bangalore. They have two sons: Hrehaan, who was born in 2006, and Hridhaan (born in 2008). In 2014, Hrithik and Sussanne split up. Hrithik is dating actor Saba Azad right now, and they just got back from a trip to Europe together.

Fans will next see Hrithik in the movie Vikram Vedha, which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. The release date is set for September 30. In Siddharth Anand’s film Fighter, he will also work with Deepika Padukone for the first time.