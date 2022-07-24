Hum Saath-Sath Hain is a Sooraj-directed family drama film.

Hum Saath-Sath Hain is a Sooraj-directed family drama film. Rajshri Productions developed and distributed it. Among the cast members are Mohnish Bahl (as Tabu), Salman Khan (as Salman Khan), Sonali Bendre (as Sonali Bendre), Saif Ali Khan (as Saif Ali Khan), Karisma Kapoor (as Karisma Kapoor), and Alok Nath (as Alok Nath).

Salman Khan and Sonali Bendre shared a laugh and a talk in a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of their film Hum Saath-Saath Hain, in which they filmed a scene together (1999). On Instagram, Rajshri Films shared a previously unseen video of Salman Khan listening attentively to Sooraj Barjatya as he gave him instructions.

Salman Khan sat next to Mohnish Bahl, who was beaming, and Sonali Bendre sat in front of him in the next scene. Salman smiled slyly towards the floor while Sooraj said something. Sooraj grasped Salman’s face and gave guidance as he extended his hand to Sonali.

Sonali giggled and cheered as Sooraj spoke to her and Salman in another part of the video. In another clip, he was seen making light of the situation. Salman and Sonali were dressed to the nines as they posed near a fountain in the video. Sonali busted out laughing when Salman made a fool of himself.

In addition to Karisma Kapoor and Neelam, the video included a number of other notable faces. “A treat for all Prem and Preeti fans,” the video’s caption read. Salman Khan, Sonali Bendre, HSSH, Preeti and Prem were among the celebrities whose names were included to the list of hashtags.

A worldwide gross of 81 crore made the picture one of the year’s biggest commercial triumphs. Critical response was overwhelmingly favourable. Premanuragam was also released in Telugu as a dubbed version of the film.

