‘I am a greedy actor, not an insecure actor,’ says Rakul Preet

Rakul Preet is an Indian actress who predominantly works in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films.

Rakul Preet Singh does not care how many co-stars she will have in a movie because she is a secure artist who knows no one can take away what she brings to the project.

She says, “I am a greedy actor, not an insecure actor. I am very secure as a person. I’m greedy for more work for my own growth, not for any other reason, and not to be telling anybody, or not to be in a number chart.”

“All that subsequently happens, but that’s not what I’m chasing. I’m chasing my growth and chasing opportunities.”

“I’m happy but not satisfied, because there’s always more that you want. Your fire should always be burning, because I’m someone who craves for more. I’m very grateful for the films that I have… I am a greedy actor. I want people to give me more opportunities.”

“I know that it can’t be shaken. When I started out, say 10 years back, when I moved from Delhi to Mumbai, the only thing I had was confidence. And that remains unshaken. Even if there are two actors or three actors in a film, (I am not fretting about it)… Nobody can take away your contribution from the film. Every actor has their own space, so any sort of insecurities will actually spoil your own headspace. Nobody else gets affected.”

