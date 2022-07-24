‘I am broader than most other contemporaries of mine’ says Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor is an Indian actor working in Hindi films.

He made his acting debut with the superhit romance Ishaqzaade.

Arjun said that people also misunderstand him because he doesn’t look like “what Indian standards of a man should look like”.

Arjun said in a new interview that people also misunderstand him because he doesn’t look like “what Indian standards of a man should look like.” He also said that people should ask him about his “failure” at work, not how he is “off camera.”

Arjun wrote, “15 months of being #workinprogress! Felt cute and definitely won’t delete it later because I’m immensely proud of this journey. Feb 2021 to May 2022 – it’s been a tough one and I’m only glad that I could stay on track.”

“Must admit that it was very tough to stay on course, and it still is, but I’m loving the state of mind that I’m in for these past 15 months. I hope it stays the same. My #MondayMotivation is now me and not others on the gram loving themselves. It’s been a while since I have felt this way!! This is me this is who I am (chest hair included).”