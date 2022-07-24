‘I have never experienced London like this’ says Karishma Kotak

Karishma Kotak says, “It’s horrible (to be) in 38-39 degrees.

The summer has not been great at all.

A few days ago, the UK broke its top spot temperature, and a heatwave was also happening in Europe. The weather office for the country said the temperature was 39.1 degrees Celsius as people sweated in the heat.

Karishma Kotak says, “It’s horrible (to be) in 38-39 degrees. We don’t have air conditioning and our homes are insulated because London has moody weather. It has been extremely hot… I have never experienced London like this.”

“Yes, global warming is a big (concern). People who haven’t recognised it till now should wake up to it. I have heard that people have fainted on the tube (in London). Many of my friends were asked to work from home given the weather. But I don’t think that helped as many homes don’t have air conditioning. The summer has not been great at all.”

“I was worried about my dog. I have been spraying him with water, keeping him cool, making sure he is hydrated as are all of us. We have been having lassi, chaas and coconut water which have helped.”