‘I will be biting my nails’ till Darlings release says Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is a Bollywood actor.

Shah Rukh lauded Alia Bhatt and called her ‘lil one’.

Shah Rukh tweeted Alia Bhatt on Twitter and said that he is also nervous and will be “biting his nails” until the movie comes out.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan is a Bollywood actor, producer, and television personality from India. He was born in Delhi, India on November 2nd, 1965. Khan has appeared in over 80 Hindi films. He is well-known for being one of the most successful celebrities in the world. He has 29.2 million followers on his Instagram account.

Shah Rukh has praised “lil one” Alia Bhatt for helping to co-produce their upcoming movie Darlings. Shah Rukh tweeted Alia Bhatt on Twitter and said that he is also nervous and will be “biting his nails” until the movie comes out. Alia’s first movie, Darlings, was made with the help of Shah Rukh’s Red Chillies Entertainment and her own company.

Shah Rukh tweeted, “Lil one I am also so anxious that u shared the responsibility of Eternal Sunshine Productions first film with me…that I will be biting my nails till it releases. But I feel we have a lovely film and you ar the soul and sunshine of all things Darlings.”

Alia had wrote, “My first film as a producer!!! So excited nervous thrilled emotional to share it with you!!!! DARLINGS TRAILER OUT NOW!”

Lil one I am also so anxious that u shared the responsibility of Eternal Sunshine Productions first film with me…that I will be biting my nails till it releases. But I feel we have a lovely film and u r the soul and sunshine of all things Darlings. https://t.co/bYB9EC0nR6 Advertisement — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 26, 2022